Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): At least six people were injured in the fire incident in the New Delhi-Darbhanga superfast express train, said officials. The train was near Sarai Bhopat Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah when the fire erupted.

"We got information about fire in the S1 coach...Fire brigades reached the spot and doused the fire. An investigation will be conducted...Six to seven people suffered minor injuries, and they were shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment," Company Commander RPF Gajendra Pal Singh told ANI.

Speaking on the fire incident earlier, Etawah SSP Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday that three coaches had caught fire, but now the fire is under control.

"As per the current report, three bogies of the train caught fire, one S1 sleeper coach and other general coaches. The fire has been doused completely," said SSP Kumar.

"We called all the fire brigades and got the last bogie that was on fire disconnected after which we succeeded in getting the fire extinguished," he added.

The Etawah SSP further informed that arrangements are being made for the passengers so that they can reach their destinations.

He also mentioned that the reason for the fire, as of now, is being said to be a short circuit. (ANI)

