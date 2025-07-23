Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Over 200 firecracker factories that had remained shut for the past nine days in Virudhunagar district due to the ongoing inspections in the wake of a series of firecracker factory explosions have now reopened from Wednesday and resumed firecracker production activities, considering the risk of license cancellation if factories remain closed.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently taken suo motu action and ordered an immediate inspection of all firecracker factories in the district.

Following this, 15 inspection teams were formed and inspections began on July 14. From that day onwards, over 200 factories operating in Sivakasi, Vembakottai, and surrounding areas were shut down for inspection.

During the inspections, if any violations were found, the factory licenses were temporarily suspended. Fearing that this could impact the production of firecrackers for Diwali, many factories voluntarily ceased operations.

Meanwhile, during a court hearing on Tuesday regarding another firecracker factory case, the Southern Bench of the NGT was informed by the district administration that many firecracker factory owners were not cooperating with the inspection process. Following this, the NGT ordered that factories that do not cooperate should be shut down.

Three workers died while three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory located in Sivakasi area of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 3.50 pm in a privately owned firecracker factory located in Narayanapuram village in Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar.Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.An official statement from Chief Minister Stalin reads, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news of a fatal explosion that occurred today (21.07.2025) at around 3:50 PM in a privately owned firecracker factory located in Narayanapuram village, Sivakasi Taluk, Virudhunagar District." (ANI)

