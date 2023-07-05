New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A sensational broad-daylight firing incident inside the bustling Tis Hazari court premises on Wednesday created panic among lawyers and litigants alike.

The incident occurred around 1 pm, when two groups of lawyers clashed, according to a lawyer who was also an eyewitness.

Also Read | Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Tamil Nadu-Based Auto Mechanic of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Tripling His Money, Victim Left Homeless After Being Scammed.

"One faction of lawyers, armed with wooden sticks, clashed with another group. The dispute was purportedly over the allotment of lawyers' chambers and parking vehicles," he said.

One of the factions, led by an office-bearer of the Delhi Bar Association, fired in the air, triggering panic, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal: I Was Offered Deputy CM’s Post by Trinamool Congress Before Joining BJP, Claims Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

"People ran for cover when bullets were fired. There was panic all around," he said.

Another lawyer, Ravi Rai, said shortly after the incident, a large posse of police personnel arrived and sealed off the area.

Police also found empty cartridges from the spot, he said.

The incident shocked several litigants, some of whom said the security provisions on the court premises were inadequate.

"I had come here to meet my lawyer for a civil case. If lawyers can sneak firearms inside, then there is definitely a question over the security and safety of litigants," said Ram Singh.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has suspended advocate Manish Sharma's licence to practise law with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)