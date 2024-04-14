Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5 am on Sunday, police said.

According to police officials, three rounds were fired. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation, they said.

"Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," according to Mumbai police.

The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused, the police added.

More details are awaited in connection with the incident. (ANI)

