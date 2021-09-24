Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the exams for Class C and D staff scheduled over the next two days has been postponed due to the contractor tasked with making arrangements for it failing to do so.

Nyasa Communication Pvt Ltd got selected through a tender process to conduct the examinations but it informed that it cannot do so on Saturday and Sunday, after which the state government decided to postpone it to a later date, he said.

"The company informed the state government today evening at 7 pm, leaving no other option to the state. All the preparations such as setting up a dedicated website, acceptance of online applications, issuing of hall tickets, conducting written exams and preparation of the merit list etc was the responsibility of the company," Tope said.

