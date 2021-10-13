New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A notice was issued to the agency engaged in constructing the WHO building at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here on Wednesday after it was found during a surprise inspection by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai that dust mitigation norms were being violated at the site.

"Most norms were being followed at the construction site, but sand was kept in the open and workers were not given masks," Rai said at a press conference.

He said that a notice has been issued to the construction agency asking it to comply with all guidelines within two days, failing which it will be fined.

"Now is not the time to do surveys, it is the time to take action. Our teams are going around all districts of Delhi and 15 to 20 teams are inspecting different sites every day," he added.

Under the Delhi government's anti-dust campaign, so far 522 construction sites have been inspected and fines worth Rs 53.5 lakh have been imposed on 165 of them for the violation of dust mitigation norms.

Rai appealed to Delhiites to complain about pollution in the city on the Green Delhi app so that immediate action can be taken.

"I request all the people of Delhi to download the Green Delhi app on their mobile phones. Whether there is dust pollution on the road, pollution at a construction site, vehicular pollution or a fire, you take a photo of it from your mobile phone and send it to us through the Green Delhi app so that we can take immediate action," he said.

To curb vehicular pollution in the national capital, the government will relaunch the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from October 18.

"To make the campaign a success, a meeting will be held tomorrow with senior officials of environment and revenue departments, Delhi Police and Civil Defence," Rai said.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign encourages motorists to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

