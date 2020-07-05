New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The first batch of COVID-19 patients are expected to be admitted at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur on Sunday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and ITBP DG SS Deswal are scheduled to visit the centre to review the preparedness.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Continues, Streets Waterlogged, BMC Issues High Tide Alert.

Earlier on June 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.

Delhi has so far reported, 97,200 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Also Read | Vikas Dubey Gang Member Arrested by Kanpur Police: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)