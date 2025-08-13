New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): In a landmark decision aimed at enhancing career prospects and operational efficiency in the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central government has approved the first-ever cadre review for group B and C employees, covering ranks from constable to inspector.

The implementation process has already begun, with immediate promotions sanctioned for 23,710 personnel, the BSF said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Also Read | Telangana Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad and Different Parts of State, Meteorological Department Issues Red Alert.

"On the first day of execution, promotion orders for 8,116 personnel across different ranks were issued," said the Central Armed Police Force, responsible for guarding India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

This development comes as a significant morale booster, particularly in the wake of the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, which reinforced the BSF's role in safeguarding national borders.

Also Read | Dausa Road Accident: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased; INR 50,000 for Injured.

Officials said the move will significantly boost morale, especially following the successful conclusion of Operation Sindoor.

The review aims to ease long-standing stagnation in promotions and open better career avenues for frontline BSF personnel, thereby enhancing both their professional development and operational effectiveness.

The cadre review is expected to provide much-needed respite from existing promotion bottlenecks that have affected career progression for years in the 2.65 lakh personnel force. With this approval, avenues for advancement from Constable to Inspector will expand considerably, reducing stagnation and enabling a steady flow of leadership within the force's operational ranks.

Officials highlighted that the move is not just an administrative reform but a strategic morale-enhancing measure. Improved promotion opportunities will foster greater motivation among personnel, translating into enhanced readiness, efficiency, and professional growth within the BSF.

The BSF, known as India's largest border guarding force, is tasked with securing the country's frontiers against infiltration, smuggling, and other security threats.

Operation Sindoor, a recent high-profile initiative, showcased the force's operational capabilities and commitment to national security, further underscoring the importance of well-supported and motivated personnel at the cutting edge.

The government's decision marks a historic milestone for the BSF and is likely to set a precedent for similar cadre reviews in other central armed police forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)