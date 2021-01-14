Itanagar, Jan 14 (PTI) The first consignment of 32,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arunachal Pradesh in a vaccine van from Guwahati on Thursday, ahead of the country- wide inoculation drive to start on January 16, an official of the National Health Mission's (NHM) said.

The vaccines were dispatched from Itanagar to 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh by road, NHMs state immunisation officer, Dr Dimong Padung, said.

"This first consignment is meant for defence personnel deployed in the state and the 23,505 frontline health workers," he said.

Details of those who would get the vaccine in the first phase are being uploaded on CoWIN, a digital platform created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution.

There are more than 2,600 frontline health workers in the Capital Complex region alone, he said.

