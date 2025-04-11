New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The first edition of the biannual Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 concluded in New Delhi on Friday. The week-long apex-level conference, held from April 5 to 11 in two phases at Karwar and New Delhi, engaged the commanders in deliberations on security challenges in the maritime domain and review of Indian Navy's operational preparedness, Indian Navy said in a press release.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the inaugural session of the conference at Karwar, with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, senior MoD officials and Naval Commanders in attendance.

Also Read | Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

The first phase of the conference at Karwar also coincided with the flag-off of IOS Sagar by the Defence Minister. The landmark voyage of IOS Sagar represents India's strong commitment to cooperation and collaboration with IOR nations, and aptly reflects the growth of Government of India's vision of SAGAR to MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) .

While at Karwar, Rajnath Singh also inaugurated nine state-of-the-art marine piers, eight residential buildings and several important utilities, created as part of Project Seabird. The first phase concluded with a review of Indian Navy's operational readiness and modernisation plans, wherein the Defence Minister acknowledged Indian Navy's crucial role as a principle enabler of peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Also Read | Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

The second phase, chaired by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, commenced at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi on April 7. The proceedings featured comprehensive assessment of operational, materiel, logistics, human resources, training and administrative aspects. The Indian Navy's Space Vision, Indian Naval Air Publication, Indian Navy's Operational Data Framework, and a compendium for veterans, 'Navy for Life and Beyond', were the publications released on the occasion.

The conference facilitated interaction of the Naval Commanders with the Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff, who shared their assessment of the operating environment, outlining readiness levels to counter evolving security challenges, through strong convergence and Tri-Service synergy.

Additionally, Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary, and Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, also engaged with the Commanders. Whereas the Foreign Secretary offered insights into the shifting global order and its implications for maritime security in the IOR, Amitabh Kant underscored Navy's significance in national growth and in India's emergence as the 'Preferred Security Partner' in the region.

On the sidelines of the conference, Naval Commanders also interacted with several subject matter experts and strategic thinkers during the Sagar Manthan event on April 7. The event centered around India's strategic vision of MAHASAGAR and focused on Indian Navy's key role in fueling national maritime growth.

Overall, deliberations at the first edition of Naval Commander's Conference 2025 re-affirmed Indian Navy's commitment to a safe, secure and rules-based maritime environment amidst emerging geopolitical challenges, while reinforcing its steadfast pursuit of being a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready force. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)