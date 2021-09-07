New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): NITI Aayog and Gujarat University on Tuesday signed a statement of Intent (SoI) to promote cooperation in agriculture and launched India's first MBA programme in Agripreneurship and value chain management which will be offered by the Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS).

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar launched the programme.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a statement issued by NITI Aayog, the MBA programme in Agripreneurship and value chain management is a uniquely designed course that will provide global exposure to students in understanding the agriculture ecosystem.

The SoI focuses on technical collaboration between the two institutions to strengthen knowledge-sharing and policy development in India. The objective is to encourage and promote cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance Announces Strategic Partnership for Offering Home Loan Products.

"The very real threat of climate change necessitates the development of mitigation strategies. Agriculture and the associated value chain have a crucial role to play in this regard. While the government will extend all possible support to such strategies, without the private sector developing and embracing climate-smart solutions, our targets are unlikely to be met. There is a need to develop new business models and solutions across the economy. We welcome the partnership with Gujarat University and the Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) and look forward to mutual collaboration in joint studies, research and study programmes; policy design, analysis and advocacy; and implementation of the SDGs," said NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar.

"IIS has also proposed to open a Centre of Agripreneurship and Natural Farming with the support of NITI Aayog. At our end, NITI will extend all possible technical expertise and advice, including collaborations with Agripreneurship and exposure to policymaking, to IIS," added Kumar.

Various dignitaries participated in the event, including Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr Himanshu Pandya and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagadish Bhavsar, and GUSEC CEO Rahul Bhagchandani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)