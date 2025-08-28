Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Thursday said that the primary focus of the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Harsil valley and along the Gangotri route is the removal of river bed material (RBM) from the Yamuna River to reduce its water level.

While talking to ANI, Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya said, "Our first priority is to remove river bed material so that the water level of the Yamuna River comes down. The bridge on the Yamuna River is safe. This is the current situation at Syanachatti"

Providing an update on the situation in Harsil, the DM stated that road connectivity between Harsil and Dharali, previously submerged due to the formation of a temporary lake, has been largely restored, with only 100 metres of the road still underwater.

"Locals here are reporting that road subsidence has increased. We must address this situation now. We must ensure the safe movement of people and their safety. The 800-meter road between Harsil and Dharali, which was submerged by a temporary lake, has been restored, with only 100 meters remaining underwater. Now, we have road connectivity up to Harshil, where excavators and heavy machinery have been deployed," he added.

The DM further stated that there were no issues on the Gangotri Yatra route and that work is ongoing to restore the Yamunotri Yatra route.

"There are no issues on the Gangotri yatra route. We are also hoping to resume the Yamunotri Yatra with the restoration of roads en route," he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi district administration announced on Thursday that work is underway to increase the water flow at the temporary lake formed near Syanachatti due to the partial blockage of the Yamuna River flow, through desilting and river channelisation efforts.

The temporary lake was formed following an obstruction in the Yamuna River caused by debris from Gadgad Gadera near Syanachatti. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the site and directed officials to remove the silt deposited in the river route and widen the lake's mouth to ensure quicker drainage. (ANI)

