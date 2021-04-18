Tura, Apr 18 (PTI) The first session of the newly- elected Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in Meghalaya will be held on Monday, officials said.

The session would begin at 11 am at the District Council Hall in Tura, they said.

The newly-elected councillors will be administered the oath during the session, they added.

On Wednesday, the council would meet once again for the election to the office of the chairman.

Eleven NPP councillors along with three Independents and a GNC councillor have staked claim to form the new Executive Committee, beating the Congress that emerged as the single-largest party with 12 seats in the 29-member House.

NPP's Benedic Marak has been named the Chief Executive Member candidate of the coalition, while GNC's Nikman Marak is the deputy CEM nominee.

NPP's Rakesh Sangma is the chairman candidate.

The NPP went ahead with the Executive Committee formation with help of Independents and the GNC councillor, even as its ally BJP demanded the CEM's post for one of its two councillors.

