Amaravati, Apr 25 (PTI): For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of Covid-19 on Monday.

However, the State is not Covid-free yet, as it still has 22 active cases.

In 24 hours ending 9 AM today, 2,163 sample tests were conducted and they all were negative, Medical and Health Department data showed. Also, 12 more people got cured of the infection.

The gross positive cases registered touched 23,19,662 and recoveries 23,04,910 till date. The overall toll remained at 14,730 with no fatalities reported in more than a month now, the data showed.

