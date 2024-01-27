Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 27 (ANI): The first-ever World Odia Language Conference is set to take place at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar between the 3rd and 5th of February, according to the press release on Saturday.

Organized by the Odia Language and Culture Department of the Odisha government, the conference aims to delve into the past, present, and future of Odia, now recognized as one of the classical languages in the country.

Students, lecturers, faculty members, researchers, and intellectuals are expected to participate in the programme.

According to the Press Release, "a wide range of programmes are being organized to promote the language and create interest in the language. Every person will come here and feel proud of being an Odia and will take away a wonderful memory with them."

At this time, it has been decided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to Celebrate the Odia language convention in all the urban areas of the state.

In this regard, Director of Municipal Administration Sangamjit Naik has written a letter to the commissioners of all the Municipal corporations and the executive officers of the municipalities and NACs.

He also discussed the necessary steps to be taken by the concerned authorities through video conferencing and advised them to follow the guidelines properly.

In his letter, Sangamjit Nayak mentioned that "all are aware of the first Odia language conference to be held in Bhubaneswar from 3rd to 5th February. To widen the World Odia Language Conference being held in Bhubaneswar, there is a need to hold it in all ULBs of the State."

He has suggested that the following programs could be adopted for this organization in his letter.

For wider awareness & portrait/painting portraits of famous poets, writers and linguists who have contributed to the development of Odia language and culture may be placed at prominent places in urban self-governing bodies.

Programs can be organized to increase the number of Odia researchers, scholars and intellectuals in the local area. Debate and Essay competitions can be organized among school and college students.

Naik emphasized the importance of the "Odia Asmita Rath" as a symbolic representation of cultural pride, suggesting it traverses various wards of urban self-governing bodies. Additionally, the promotion of the Odia language on signboards, billboards, and hoardings was highlighted to reinforce linguistic identity.

To guarantee the execution of these programs and provide details, along with high-resolution photos of the related events, for the information of this department and necessary actions, Director Naik has made the request in his letter.

During the virtual discussion, all the ULBs participated in the discussion and expressed their commitment to preserving the language, literature and culture. (ANI)

