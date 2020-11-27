New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The 'Fit India' campaign is an integral part of more than two lakh schools of the country and activities under it have also been included in their syllabuses, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

The minister was speaking at an event organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to honour participants of a 200-km long walkathon that he had flagged off in Rajasthan's border town of Jaisalmer on October 31.

Over 90 personnel drawn from various central armed police forces had participated in this three-day 'Fit India' walkathon that ended on November 2.

"It is the dream and aim of our prime minister (Narendra Modi) that citizens are encouraged to be physically fit in order to prepare a fit and prosperous country. We have undertaken this mission after the PM launched the 'Fit India' movement on August 29 last year," Rijiju said.

"More than two lakh schools have taken the 'Fit India' certificate till now and they undertake activities like the 'Fit India' week," he said.

"Fitness is an integral part of the syllabus of these schools," the minister said while speaking at the headquarters of the ITBP at Lodhi Road here.

Rijiju praised the ITBP for taking a lead role in this campaign and urged more central police and defence forces to conduct and participate in such events.

He awarded medals and certificates to the participants of the Jaisalmer walkathon and complimented them saying "only those who have passion and are physically fit can undertake a 200-km walk in the desert."

ITBP Director General S S Deswal during the event said that the force is conducting various fitness courses for its personnel and many such walks have been undertaken by it in the past to promote a healthy lifestyle and also the 'Fit India' movement.

Over the last year, he said, 400 officers and 2,500 personnel have taken part in various fitness exercises conducted by the force.

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is a mountain-warfare trained force that is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control with China.

