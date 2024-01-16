India News | Fitch Affirms India's Investment Grade Rating at 'BBB-' on Robust Growth Outlook

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on robust medium-term growth prospects and sound external finances.

Agency News PTI| Jan 16, 2024 11:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Fitch Affirms India's Investment Grade Rating at 'BBB-' on Robust Growth Outlook

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on robust medium-term growth prospects and sound external finances.

India's rating has remained unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, since August 2006.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Villagers Kill Stray Dog After It Bites Trader's Private Parts in Banka.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook," the global rating agency said in a statement.

In its sovereign rating action, Fitch said India is poised to remain one of the fastest-growing countries globally in the next few years, as the robust economic momentum is proving resilient.

Also Read | South American Nations Showing Interest in Pinaka, India Working on Developing 120 Km, 200 Km Rockets: Report.

The agency has projected India's GDP growth at 6.9 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (FY24) before easing to 6.5 per cent in FY25.

Investment is likely to remain a key growth driver, as the government's capex drive is expected to continue, and private investment should accelerate gradually. Consumption is also likely to moderate further in the near term due to reduced household savings buffers, Fitch said.

India's rating is underpinned by a robust medium-term GDP growth outlook and sound external finances, which remain intact as the country has effectively navigated a fraught external environment in the past few years, Fitch said.

However, weak public finances - illustrated by high deficits, debt and interest/ revenue ratio compared with peers - continue to be the largest constraint for the rating.

Lagging structural metrics, including World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita, also weigh on the rating, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News PTI| Jan 16, 2024 11:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Fitch Affirms India's Investment Grade Rating at 'BBB-' on Robust Growth Outlook

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on robust medium-term growth prospects and sound external finances.

India's rating has remained unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, since August 2006.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Villagers Kill Stray Dog After It Bites Trader's Private Parts in Banka.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook," the global rating agency said in a statement.

In its sovereign rating action, Fitch said India is poised to remain one of the fastest-growing countries globally in the next few years, as the robust economic momentum is proving resilient.

Also Read | South American Nations Showing Interest in Pinaka, India Working on Developing 120 Km, 200 Km Rockets: Report.

The agency has projected India's GDP growth at 6.9 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (FY24) before easing to 6.5 per cent in FY25.

Investment is likely to remain a key growth driver, as the government's capex drive is expected to continue, and private investment should accelerate gradually. Consumption is also likely to moderate further in the near term due to reduced household savings buffers, Fitch said.

India's rating is underpinned by a robust medium-term GDP growth outlook and sound external finances, which remain intact as the country has effectively navigated a fraught external environment in the past few years, Fitch said.

However, weak public finances - illustrated by high deficits, debt and interest/ revenue ratio compared with peers - continue to be the largest constraint for the rating.

Lagging structural metrics, including World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita, also weigh on the rating, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Creta 2024
50K+ searches
HDFC Bank Results
50K+ searches
Vivek Ramaswamy
50K+ searches
Angel One share price
20K+ searches
Creta
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar Card0.34%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot