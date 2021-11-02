New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five persons and recovered over 500 kg of illegal firecrackers from them in West Delhi.

The sale or possession of firecrackers is banned in the national capital.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The police seized a total of 506 kg of firecrackers from the arrested men.

The suspects have been identified as Kiran Khurana, Sanjay Kumar, Anuradha Khendalwal, Rajesh Taluja and Ajeet Singh.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The police said that the firecrackers were stored for the purpose of sale in the market. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)