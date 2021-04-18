Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Five criminals were arrested on Sunday when they were planning to attack a person at Arnia on the outskirts of Jammu, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested all the five accused along with some sharp-edged weapons from Miran Sahib area, a police spokesman said.

He identified those arrested as Suresh Kumar alias 'Monu', Ran Vijay Singh alias 'Rummy', Manjeet Singh alias 'Manu', Rajveer Singh alias 'Love' and Rishav Charak alias 'Rishu' and said they are "notorious criminals".

"All the five accused confessed that they intended to attack a resident of Arnia to settle old enmity with him," the spokesman said.

