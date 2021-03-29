Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI) Five more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 1,368 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 6,15,078, according to a government statement.

So far, the disease has killed 8,790 people in the state.

Of the fresh five deaths, two were reported from Lucknow, while one fatality each took place in Kanpur, Varanasi and Agra, the UP government statement said.

Of the fresh 1,368 COVID-19 cases in the state, Lucknow reported 499, followed by 75 in Varanasi.

As many as 5,97,619 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease and have been discharged. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,669, the statement said.

