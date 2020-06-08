India News | Five Deaths, 92 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana; CM Says No Need to Panic

Hyderabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday sad the government was ready to ready to provide appropriate treatment even if the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the state further and asked people to take precautions against the virus and not to panic. The state on Monday reported five more deaths and 92 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the toll in the state to 142 and the tally of infections to 3,742, official sources said.

Rao held a meeting with Health Minister E Rajender and officials on the COVID-19 situation, an official release said. Observing that many people have been asymptomatic though they tested positive for COVID-19, Rao said only some, that too those suffering from other serious ailments, were turning critical.

The government was taking all necessary measures, he said adding people should also take precautionary measures such as maintaining social distance and wearing face mask.

It was providing treatment at hospitals for those in serious condition as per the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) while the asymptomatic patients were treated at their homes, he said.

Meanwhile, state health officials and experts observed during the meeting that the government hospitals were in a position to treat COVID-19 patients even if their number further increased, the release said.

They expressed anguish that some individuals and some media organisations indulged in the "wrong campaign" on this, confusing people, it said.

Efforts were being made to affect the morale of frontline healthcare personnel by spreading word that doctors and others were being affected by the virus, they said adding only 153 healthcare personnel have so far been affected in the state.

In AIIMS at New Delhi, a total of 480 personnel were affected by COVID-19, according to the release.

Observing that the state high courts order to conduct COVID-19 tests on all who died for any reason was impractical, the experts wanted the state government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court, it said.

Talking about alleged misinformation campaigns that there were no adequate arrangements to treat patients if their number increased, the officials said 9.61 lakh personal protection equipment (PPE) kits were available along with required gadgets.

