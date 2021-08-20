Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Five persons, including a toddler, were killed when a portion of soil collapsed during digging of a water tank in Rajasthan's Jalore district Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when a bunch of labourers were digging the water tank in an under construction factory in the China market that falls under the Kotwali police station area, they said.

Suddenly, a portion of the soil collapsed and four labourers and a three-year-old girl were buried in the 12-feet deep pit, Circle Officer Himmat Singh said.

Two excavator machines were pressed into service and the debris was removed.

Vikram (17), Dinesh (17), Sooram Singh (27), Janki Lal (26) and three-year-old Anushka were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Anushka was Sooram Singh's daughter.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital where postmortem would be conducted on Saturday.

