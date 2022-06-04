Srinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported five fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Saturday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,54,276.

Four cases were reported in Jammu district and one in Kathua district, officials said here.

Also Read | Barcelona Footballer Gerard Pique, Shakira Separate After 11 Years Amid Cheating … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

There are 58 active cases of the disease in the union territory at present, and the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,466, they said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752, the officials said.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2022: India's Green Cover Spreads Across 81 Million Hectares, Carbon Footprints Also Increasing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)