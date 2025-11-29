Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), November 29 (ANI): Five people from Kolar district in Karnataka, including two children, were killed in a tragic road accident early Saturday morning in Kotekal village of Emmiganur taluk, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. The information was confirmed by Srinivas, Sub-Inspector, Yemmiganuru Rural Police Station.

According to Srinivas, the victims - two men, one woman and two children - were travelling from Chikkahosalli village in Kolar toward the Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam when their car collided head-on with another vehicle. "All five occupants of the car died on the spot due to the severe impact," he said.

Also Read | Cyclone 'Ditwah': Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Southern Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, Warns IMD.

The occupants of the other car sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka CM Row: Congress High Command Likely to Discuss Leadership Crisis in Strategic Group Meeting, Say Sources.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)