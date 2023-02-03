New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested five members of cartels who were allegedly involved in smuggling illicit weapons to gangsters of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan besides those in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

They said 46 illicit pistols and 36 live cartridges were seized from the accused -- Paramjeet Sehrawat (33), Sanjay (29), Ram Vishnu (23), Anil (22) and Rahul Kumar (27).

Also Read | Adani Group Crisis: Global Ratings Revises Outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Electricity to Negative.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Rajan Singh said these cartels were smuggling illicit weapons to gangsters of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for long.

Accused Paramjeet Sehrawat, Ram Vishnu, Anil, Sanjay and Rahul Kumar were arrested from Delhi, while Sanjay was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Gandhwani area along with 38 illicit pistols of 0.32 bore, two pistols of .30 bore, six single shot pistols, 16 spare magazines and 36 live cartridges.

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Kills Wife Using Dumbbells During Fight in Bengaluru, Calls Police Control Room to Surrender.

"These cartels used to procure illicit pistols for Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000 for pistols of .30 bore, .32 bore including pistols having burst fire mechanism and sold the same to criminals of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan for Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh per piece," he said.

Sehrawat is also previously involved in cases of kidnapping, Arms Act and theft in Delhi, he added.

"During interrogation, Ram Vishnu and Anil disclosed that they used to procure illegal weapons from Sanjay, resident of Manawar in Madhya Pradesh, and sold it to criminals of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. At the instance of accused Vishnu and Anil, a person at the source of illicit weapon named Sanjay was arrested from Gandhwani in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district along with four pistols of .32 bore," the DCP said.

In second operation, a police team laid a trap at Mukundpur roundabout, under flyover, Outer Ring Road towards Mukarba Chowk and apprehended accused Rahul Kumar, resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, along with 16 pistols of .32 bore with 16 spare magazines," he said.

"In the third operation on January 31, a team apprehended another illicit arms and ammunition supplier Sehrawat, resident of Bawana, along with two pistols of .30 bore with four live cartridges, three pistols of .32 bore with seven live cartridges, six single shot pistols with 25 live cartridges of 8 mm," he added.

Police said further investigation is on to identify all the forward and backward linkages of this arms and ammunition network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)