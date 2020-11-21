Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) In a drive against chain snatchers, the Navi Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested five persons and solved 20 such cases in the region, an official said on Saturday.

Stolen valuables worth Rs 20 lakh have been recovered from the accused during the drive, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.

Of the five arrested accused, three were from Govandi area of neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

These chain snatching cases were registered in Kamote, Nerul, Sanpada, Rabale, Khandeshwar, NRI, Kalamboli, Vashi, and Kharghar police stations, he said.

The police also seized two motorcycles used by the accused in the crimes, the official said.

