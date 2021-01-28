Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Police on Wednesday busted a five-member gang of thieves involved in paddy thefts reported at 12 places in Ramtek, Kanhan and Aroli police station areas of Nagpur district, an official said.

A truck and Rs 1.05 lakh in cash, totalling Rs 9.71 lakh, were seized by the police during the action, police said.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police arrested the five accused after receiving a tip-off, they said.

The accused were involved in paddy thefts reported at 12 places in Ramtek, Kanhan and Aroli police station areas of Nagpur district, the police said.

According to the police, all the accused come from farmers families and they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)