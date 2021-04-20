Imphal, Apr 20 (PTI) Five IAS officers of Manipur including the Chief Secretary have tested COVID-19 positive, official sources said Tuesday.

The infected officers wanted their names should not be mentioned.

They have been in home quarantine except for the director of education (School) who has been admitted to COVID-19 ward, the sources said. Due to impending threats of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Manipur, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imphal West district Naorem Praveen Singh has identified 22 areas with more cases and declared them as the containment zones. Active surveillance of COVID-19 cases and compulsory use of Aarogya Setu application by all people staying within the containment areas are ensured.

According to the lastest health reports, Manipur has a total of 29,869 coronavirus cases, while 378 have lost their lives from thge beginning of the outbreak of the contagion.

There are 385 active cases in the state now.

