Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) A car carrying Amarnath pilgrims hit a road divider in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving five people injured, a police official said.

The pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district when the driver of their vehicle lost control and hit the road divider at Samroli along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 6.15 am, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Priest Found Hanging From Tree Near Temple Premises in Etawah.

The injured pilgrims and the driver of the vehicle have been admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding their condition was stated to be “stable”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)