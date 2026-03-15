Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: At least five persons were injured after a mob allegedly assaulted a group of Muslim youths who were preparing to break their roza during Ramzan in Pune's Saswad, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Friday near a pond in the Askarwadi area under the jurisdiction of the Saswad police station of Pune Rural Police.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered, the complainant, identified as 25-year-old Firoz Javed Sayyed, along with around ten of his friends, had gathered near the pond and were preparing to break their fast when a group of nearly 100 persons arrived at the spot on motorcycles and began questioning them.

The group allegedly asked the youths whether they owned the place, told them to remove their skull caps and questioned why they had come dressed in a particular manner, the FIR stated.

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The mob allegedly abused the youths and attacked them with sticks and sharp weapons, including a koyta (sickle-like blade), the complainant told the police.

Four to five youths sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital. They were later discharged after receiving treatment, and some of them were later admitted to a hospital near their residence for further treatment.

Police have registered a case under 118 (1), 189(2), 190 and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, unlawful assembly, rioting, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, along with provisions of the Arms Act at Saswad police station.

Senior Inspector Kumar Kadam of Saswad police station said that 10 to 15 suspects have been detained so far.

"Multiple teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused, and further investigation into the matter is underway," he added. (ANI)

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