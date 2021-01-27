Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Five people were killed when the car in whichthey were travelling allegedly collided with a fish-laden lorry at nearby Kallambalam, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at Thottakkad late on Tuesday night.

While three died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The car had caught fire in the impact of the collision and was gutted,they said. The deceased hailed from Chirakkara in Kollam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)