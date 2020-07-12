Dumka/Giridih, July 12: Five persons were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Dumka and Giridih districts, officials said.

According to Dumka Sub-Divisional Officer Maheshwar Mahato, lightning struck 30-year-old Somlal Besra and 20- year-old Rajiv Hansda when they were having snacks at a roadside eatery at Makrampur in Masalia police station area.

Both of them died on the spot, Mahato said. Shop owner Bablu Das (27) was admitted to a health centre with burn injuries, he said. In a separate incident in Dumka, Rafique Ansari, who was in his 30s, died during lightning strikes at Asna village in Shikaripara police station area, the SDO said. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad Districts Till July 16, Says IMD.

In Giridih district, 12-year-old Nitesh Pandit and 35 -year-old farmer Ramesh Rai were also fatally struck by lightning during the day, police sources said.

