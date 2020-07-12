Mumbai, July 11: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at several places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts in Maharashtra till July 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its weather bulletin, the IMD also predicted that heavy to very heavy falls is most likely to continue over northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar & adjoining East Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya on today, the 12th July and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 12th & 13th July. The intensity of rainfall over these regions is likely to reduce gradually thereafter", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020: Normal Rainfall Predicted in India, 100% of Long Period Average, Says Govt.

The widespread rainfall would be caused under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over East Bihar and neighbourhood at mid and upper tropospheric levels. "The convergence of southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue over northeast & adjoining east India during next 2 days", the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre informed on Sunday that moderate rain is very likely over parts of southern regions including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu of Malnad region & Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Kolar &Chikkaballapura.

