Janjgir-Champa, Aug 6 (PTI) Five persons and 23 sheep were killed in separate incidents of the lightning strike in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

Four persons were injured in these incidents which occurred in five villages in the district.

In Kiari village, Shyam Kumari (18) died on the spot after she was struck by lightning while walking home with her sister, who was injured and shifted to Bilaspur for treatment, a senior officer said.

Anil Yadav (30) of the same village was killed and another person injured in a similar incident.

Mahesh Dongre (56), a resident of Madhuva village in the Akaltara area, was killed after a bolt from the sky struck him when he was working in a field amid rain.

In Chorbhatti village, 50-year-old Dilip Yadav was killed in a lightning strike when he was returning home with his son.

Vijay Rathore was killed in a similar incident in Seoni village near the Champa area, the official said, adding that two persons were injured.

They were admitted to a hospital in Champa and later shifted to the district hospital due to their critical condition, he said.

In Semariya village in the Pamgarh area, 23 sheep were killed in a lightning strike in the evening, he added.

