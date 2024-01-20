Nagpur, Jan 20 (PTI) At least five persons, including a couple and a young woman, were killed in three separate road accidents involving trucks and two-wheelers in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, Devanand Uke (43) and his wife Soni Uke (39) lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Kamgar Nagar on Friday night when they were returning home after attending a funeral, police said.

Also Read | When Is National Voters’ Day 2024? Know Date, History and Significance of the Important Day That Celebrates Democracy in India.

Rahul Santosh Raut (34) and Laxman Dadaji Dhengre (42) were killed when a truck rammed into their mini truck near Vihirgaon on Outer Ring Road late Friday night, an official said.

A 20-year-old pillion rider, identified as Akansha Patil, was killed in the afternoon after she fell from a running motorcycle in Pardi area and came under the wheels of a mini truck, he said.

Also Read | Don't Pay Power Bills Until Free Electricity Is Provided by Telangana Congress Under 'Gruha Jyoti' Scheme, Says KT Rama Rao.

Cases were registered at different police stations under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)