Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Five people died on Sunday when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place near Sariya village, when the car driver lost control of the vehicle that went past the divider and crashed into the truck.

In the incident, Amruddin (25), Arman (27), Afzal (21), Riyaz (28) and Aas Mohammad (45) died. All the deceased belong to Deoria district.

Amruddin and Arman had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, while the other three men were returning from Lucknow.

Police have registered a case in this regard, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

