Ludhiana, September 8: Five members of a family, including a couple and their three children, suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder blast in lane number 8, near Ludhiana Basti Jodhewal on Monday.

"A couple and their three children resided here. They have suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. We have recovered three small cylinders and one big cylinder from their house. Their condition is serious," said Gurwinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lynching: Man Beaten to Death by Mob in Kushinagar for Allegedly Shooting Dead Another Man.

The blast led to the fire in the house following which the family members suffered injuries.

"We heard two blasts continuously. It was a rented house and a family used to live here," said a resident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)