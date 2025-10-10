Mumbai, October 10: Karwa Chauth, a celebrated Hindu festival that epitomises the love and devotion of married couples, is observed with enthusiasm and heartfelt devotion across India today, October 10. The highlight of the day is undoubtedly the moonrise, when married women break their fast, seeking blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time will vary slightly across different cities. If you are looking for Karwa Chauth moonrise time today in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Patna, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ludhiana and other major cities, you are at the right place. LatestLY is set to provide Karwa Chauth moonrise time live news updates for major Indian cities.

Married Hindu women, especially in western and northern India, primarily observe the tradition of Karwa Chauth. On this day, women observe a strict day-long fast without food or water and pray for their husbands’ prosperity and well-being. Karwa Chauth fast is broken after moon sighting or Chandra Darshan. This deep-rooted cultural tradition highlights the strengths of marital relationships. We at LatestLY will bring to you live news updates of moonrise time today, on October 10, for Karwa Chauth 2025. Karwa Chauth 2025 Date, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise Time: When Is Karva Chauth? Check Chaturthi Tithi and Significance of the Festival Celebrated by Married Hindu Women.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date

This year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on Friday, October 10. The confusion in dates has arisen due to Chaturthi, which spans two days this year. Since the vrat (fasting) is observed on the day when Chaturthi tithi is active, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10. Meanwhile, the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will begin on Thursday, October 9, at 10:54 PM and end at 7:38 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Significance

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with the belief that it emulates Goddess Parvati, who observed a fast to obtain Lord Shiva as her husband. Therefore, married women keep this fast to ensure the longevity of their husbands and an enduring marriage. On this day, women worship Goddess Gauri and, after offering water to the moon in the evening, break their fast by drinking water from their husband's hand before partaking in a meal. Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time on October 10 for Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Shimla, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Other Indian Cities: Know City-Wise Chandra Darshan Timings To Break Karva Chauth Vrat.

Karwa Chauth 2025: How Is It Celebrated?

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with devotion and various traditional rituals. Women begin the day by eating sargi, and throughout the day, many women listen to the Karwa Paath, which tells the story of Karwa Chauth. Unmarried women also observe the fast, believing that it will help them find a suitable partner.

In the evening, married women eagerly await the moonrise. Once the moon appears, they view it through a sieve while offering it water. After this, they break their fast by taking the first sip of water from their husbands’ hands, marking the end of the day-long fast and completing the rituals.