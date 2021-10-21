Dehradun, Oct 21 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed early on Thursday when their car fell into a gorge in the district, police said.

The car fell into a 400-metre-deep gorge on the way to Banpur village at around 8.40 am, killing all the occupants on the spot, Tuni Police Station SHO Sandeep Panwar said.

Also Read | Realme Announces Indian Cricketer KL Rahul As Its New Brand Ambassador.

The family was going to see the orchards it owned in Banpur village, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay (49), his wife Babli (44), their son Nikhil (13), Sanjay's cousin Jagdish (34) and his brother-in-law Amit (23), he said.

Also Read | Google Calendar Gets Focus Time Feature, Here's How It Works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)