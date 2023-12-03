New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Five people have been arrested in an alleged case of extortion in the National Capital, a top police official said on Sunday.

DCP Joy Tirkey, DCP (North-East), said an extortion case was reported from Bhajanapura on the intervening night of December 1 and 2.

"Five accused have been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining two accused," DCP Tirkey said.

"The complainant stated that on December 1, four unknown persons pretending to be patients came to his clinic and threatened him with a country-made pistol and demanded Rs 5 lakh as protection money," the police official added.

"Further investigation is in the process," he said.

As per police, the accused has been identified as Haider Ali (18). He was apprehended in a murder case and a robbery case as a child in conflict with the law (CCL). Faisal Pathani (18): A country-made pistol used in the crime has been recovered from his possession.Sakib (19): He has one theft case registered against him and came out on bail two months ago. Mohd Zaim (23): He works as a scrap dealer. He had hatched the conspiracy to extort from the doctor, all residents of Bhanjapura and a minor was identified as XYX (16), a resident of Maujpur, Delhi.

"The remaining 2 accused persons have been identified as Bada Sahil and Chhota Sahil," as per police. (ANI)

