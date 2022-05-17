New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Five people who came to Shahjahan Road demanding that its name be changed were detained on Tuesday, police said.

"Five people under the leadership of Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, president, Maharana Partap Sena, came at Shahajhan Road near Q-point with some placards demanding to change the name of Shahjahan Road to Bhagwan Parshuram Marg," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said.

The local police immediately reached the spot and detained them. Later, they were released, the DCP said.

