Srinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, police on Monday said.

"In a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and integrity of the nation, Srinagar Police has booked five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities under the PSA," said a police spokesman.

The five booked have been identified as Nayeem Ahmad Khan, a resident of Gamandar Panthachowk; Faizan Akhter Bhat, a resident of Gousia Colony, Khanyar; Mehraj Ud Din Bhat, a resident of Pandach; Umar Hamid Sheikh, a resident of Assar Colony, Hazratbal; and Suhaib Shafi Baba alias Chamna, a resident of Diwat Walipora, Rainawari area of the city, he added.

"These accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders based on dossiers prepared against them by Srinagar Police. Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in the district jails of Kathua, Udhampur and Kot Balwal Jammu," the spokesman said.

Several criminal cases have been registered against these individuals, he added.

The spokesman said that despite this, they did not mend their ways and after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in criminal and subversive activities prejudicial to the nation's interests.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national infrastructure in Srinagar city through its relentless crackdown on such elements, he added.

