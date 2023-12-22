Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Five vehicles were damaged in an accident on the Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place near the Anand Signal on the busy carriageway on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Dies by Suicide After Poisoning Her Three Children in Unnao.

Two trucks, a car, an autorickshaw and one two-wheeler were involved in the accident, said Thane civic body's Chief of the Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi.

Officials did not elaborate on how the accident took place. The Kasarvadavali police are probing into the matter, they said.

Also Read | Lucknow: Woman Doctor, Husband Assaulted by Her Ex-Lover in Gomti Nagar, Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)