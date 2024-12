Alappuzha, Dec 2 (PTI) Five youths were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus here on Monday night.

According to police, the deceased, who are reportedly MBBS students of a government medical college, have not been identified so far. The accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode.

Also Read | Adani Row: SKM Threatens Protest in Support of Opposition's Demand for JPC Probe.

Seven persons were inside the car, and of these, five succumbed to the injuries, police added.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the car was destroyed completely, and the youths inside were taken out after breaking the vehicle," police sources said.

Also Read | Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Man Arrested for Injuring Woman Constable.

The passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries, they added.

Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)