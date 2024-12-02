New Delhi, December 2: A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident in which a woman constable was injured in New Delhi's South West district, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Raghav Gupta, a resident of Janak Puri, Delhi.

According to the police, the Sarojini Nagar police station received information from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Trauma Center that the victim received injuries in a road traffic accident near SN Depot, Sarojini Nagar. On receiving the information from the AIIMS Trauma Center, an Investigating Officer (IO) reached the hospital and the statement of the victim was recorded wherein she stated that she was posted at RK Puram police station. Delhi Police Bust Two-wheeler Theft Syndicate, 5 Nabbed.

The victim further informed the investigating officer that the incident occurred around 5:15 PM, while she was heading to her duty regarding a women's protest at Sarojini Nagar Depot, Delhi. As she was crossing the road at Africa Avenue Road, a car driven rashly and negligently hit her leg, causing injuries. The driver fled the scene before she could note down the vehicle's registration number, the police said.

Accordingly, a case was registered under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation was initiated. The police team examined the CCTV footage from the area, which led to the identification of the offending vehicle. The team successfully tracked down and arrested the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, the police added. Delhi: Man Detained by Police for Putting Posters Hailing Pakistan on Wall of His Flat in Rohini.

A notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) was served to the owner of the vehicle and the erring driver Raghav Gupta (29), a resident of Janak Puri was arrested. The offending vehicle has been seized, and further investigation is ongoing.

