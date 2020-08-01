Chennai Aug 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday temporarily revoked COVID-19 treatment permission granted to a private hospital here for allegedly charging a coronavirus patient Rs 12 lakh for 19 days of treatment.

The permission was withdrawn after it came to light during an inspection by the authorities concerned that the hospital had charged Rs 12.20 lakh from the patient for the 19-day treatment. Inspection was carried out at the private facility following complaints of charging far more than the sum prescribed by the government, said a press release from the state Health and Family Welfare Department.

Private hospitals have been warned of action if they violated the norms, the release said.

According to a government order, Grade-1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 in general ward per day while grade-3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 for the same.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)