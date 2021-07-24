Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): The contribution of the Western Fleet, the Sword Arm of the Western Naval Command in the COVID relief missions and rescue operations in cyclone Tauktae was celebrated in the fleet award ceremony 2021 held on Friday in Mumbai, said the Navy statement.

The fleet award ceremony was held after a gap of a year due to the COVID 19 pandemic and marked the end of the operational cycle of the Western Fleet, the Sword Arm of the Western Naval Command.

The ceremony on Friday paid a tribute to the sacrifices of the men and their families who put the call of duty before themselves for all these missions, the Navy official statement further added.

A total of 20 trophies were given away covering a myriad spectrum of naval operations, safety practices, and morale. INS Kolkata was awarded the 'Best Ship' among the capital ships for exhibiting immaculate grit whilst undertaking a plethora of maritime operations, according to the Navy statement.

INS Tarkash was awarded the 'Most Spirited' ship for an awe-inspiring display of enthusiasm and morale in all Fleet activities, exercises at sea, and indomitable spirit. INS Deepak won the award of 'Best Ship' in the category of Tankers and OPVs.

The ceremony was hosted by Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, and was attended by Flag Officers of Western Naval Command with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command as the Chief Guest.

Appreciating the contribution of the Western Fleet, the Navy stated that the year covering the operational cycle from April 2020 to March 2021 was anything but ordinary.

While the norm of the hour was to work from home, the Western Fleet remained mission deployed and poised for action during the challenging period last year, the Navy stated.

The Sword Arm remained the first responder, operationally deployed, combat-ready, and stood too, according to the Navy statement.

The Fleet Award Ceremony each year marks the end of the operational cycle of the Western Fleet, the Sword Arm of the Western Naval Command. (ANI)

