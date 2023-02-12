Chilika Lake (Odisha) [India], February 12 (ANI): Repeated incidents of floating bridge vessel (Bhasa Pola) getting stuck in the middle of Chilika lake have emerged as a matter of grave concern. This time around 100 people, two buses and other vehicles were stranded after the floating bridge vessel developed a technical snag during its journey to Janhikuda from Satpada on Sunday.

As per reports, efforts are underway to rescue the stranded passengers onboard the floating bridge vessel.

Earlier on January 14, a passenger boat en route to Maa Kalijai shrine with 20 devotees on board got stuck midway in Chilika lake due to dense fog. This prompted the local administration to temporarily suspend the boat service in Chilika lake until the fog subsided.

Moreover, it is not the time that a floating bridge vessel with passengers has got stranded in the middle of Chilika lake. As many as 60 passengers were left in the middle of the Chilika lake after a floating bridge vessel (Bhasa Pola) ferrying them got stuck due to some technical snag in July last year. (ANI)

