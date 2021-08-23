Pune, Aug 23 (PTI) The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) on Monday held a protest in Kolhapur, some 230 kilometres from here, seeking relief, including loan waiver, for farmers hit by the recent floods in several parts of Maharashtra.

SSS leader Raju Shetti said the aid given by the state government was meagre and demanded that farm loans be waived off along with school fees of children from such areas.

"In 2019, when floods had hit the district, the then government had waived off farm loans of those whose crops were destroyed. We expect similar decision from the present government," Shetti said, adding that farmers were already suffering due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant economic downturn.

"The government should give Rs 50,000 as promised one-and-half years back to farmers who repay their loans on time. We also want school fees of students belonging from flood-hit households to be waived off," he added.

The state government was "dilly-dallying" in announcing financial assistance for flood hit farmers, Shetti said.

