Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) After a brief respite, rains have resumed in many parts of Karnataka, causing a flood like situation in several areas, especially in the northern belt.

Districts that come under the Krishna basin are facing a flood like situation with the river and its tributaries in spate because of rains in the catchment areas, especially in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Several parts in the border district of Belagavi are submerged, with increasing inflow into rivers like Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha and excess water being released from dams in the district.

Low lying areas, roads and bridges and crops are under water in parts of Gadag, Bagalkote and Dharwad.

Rain and flood like situation persists in parts of Raichur and Yadgir districts too.

There have been reports of showers in parts of Malnad, coastal and south interior Karnataka regions too.

According to the met department forecast for the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south Interior Karnataka, and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over north Interior Karnataka.

Official data showed that at least 12 districts have been affected by floods and rains since August 1, in which 19 people have lost their lives so far, while two are missing.

A total of 108 relief camps have been opened across these 12 districts so far, where 324 people are currently taking shelter.

Fifty three animals have perished so far in the floods.

While 185 houses have been completely damaged, 4,380 have suffered partial damage, the data said.

Also, agriculture crops in about 55,993 hectares and horticulture crops in over 49,007 hectares have been affected.

